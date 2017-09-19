More state properties to be put for privatization in Azerbaijan before end-2017 (UPDATE)

2017-09-19 15:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani budget’s proceeds from privatization of state properties will exceed 100 million manats until late 2017, Karam Hasanov, chairman of the State Committee for Property Issues, told reporters in Baku Sept. 19.

He added that around 300 state properties and enterprises are planned to be put up for privatization before late 2017.

“To date, over 1,100 state properties and enterprises have been put up for privatization,” Hasanov said. “As a result of privatization, more than 93 million manats have been transferred to the state budget.”