Baku may host 2019 UEFA Champions League Final

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

The 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, the final match of the UEFA Champions League for 2018/19 season, may be held in Baku, RIA Novosti news agency reported quoting the Spanish media.

Earlier, the UEFA refused from holding the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid’s new state-of-the-art stadium, due to a lack of VIP seats there, according to the Spanish press.

The Wanda Metropolitano was vying with the Baku Olympic Stadium to host the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

A decision on the venue will be made by the UEFA Executive Committee on Sept. 21.

It should be noted that the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final will be held in Kiev, Ukraine.