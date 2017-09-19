Ten poisoned by smoke in fire at cosmetics factory in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Samir Ali, Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Strong fire broke out at the Gazelli cosmetics factory in Baku, a source in the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend Sept. 19.

The fire occurred in the warehouse of the factory located in the Shuvalan settlement of the Khazar district.

The fire, which lasted for more than an hour, has been extinguished.

One woman and nine men were poisoned by smoke in the fire, and they were rendered medical aid, Safaya Ahmadova, an official with the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of Azerbaijan, told Trend.