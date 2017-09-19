Azerbaijan’s Central Bank may issue 200-manat banknotes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) doesn’t rule out the possibility of issuing banknotes with a face value of 200 manats in the future, Alim Guliyev, first deputy chairman of the CBA, told Trend Sept. 19.

Nevertheless, Guliyev added that at present, there are no such discussions in the government.

Earlier, it was reported that the Azerbaijani government is considering to start issuing banknotes with a face value of 200 manats. However, currently, the biggest banknote in circulation is worth 100 manats.