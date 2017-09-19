President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse attend opening of General Debate of UN General Assembly in New York (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

General Debate of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations has opened in New York.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

General Debate was opened by Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

President of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák, President of Brazil Michel Temer, President of the United States of America Donald Trump addressed General Debate.

