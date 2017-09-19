Is it time to ditch Iran’s nuclear deal?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Although President Donald Trump declined to clearly say whether he is scrapping the 2015 nuclear deal, his bold remarks on Tuesday once again fueled speculations on his possible decision to kill the multilateral accord.

“The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions,” Trump said in his debut speech at the UN General Assembly.

“That deal is embarrassment to the US and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me,” he added.

Such unprecedented remarks at the tribune of the UN General Assembly could help Tehran to unite the world to protect the deal.

The Europeans, contrary to President Trump, believe this is the best deal that could be accomplished.

“On no account should the US pull out of the Iran nuclear deal,” French President Emmanuel Macron told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour following Trump’s speech today.

The Europeans suggest it is not time to ditch the Iran deal particularly in the context that North Korea has become a nuclear power with the possibility of having continental missiles. And the Europeans against the US president still seek a diplomatic solution to put an end to the Korean crisis.

It seems Europe here plays a key role in convincing Trump to keep the deal, but President Hassan Rouhani, who is expected to respond to the American counterpart’s remarks during his address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, appears to have difficult days ahead to protect the deal.

“Exiting such an agreement would carry a high cost for the United States of America, and I do not believe Americans would be willing to pay such a high cost for something that will be useless for them,” Rouhani said on Monday.

Apparently even if the US president is not going to kill the deal, he defiantly is preparing to weaken it.

That is why the latest round of diplomatic talks may end in renegotiating the deal in order to allow the Westerners to come up with a concentrated effort to put break on Iran’s missile program.