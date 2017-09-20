Mexico City international airport suspends operations after 7.1 earthquake

"The work is suspended at the international airport of Mexico City…until integrity checks of all infrastructure have been completed," Puente wrote in his Twitter blog.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 occurred on Tuesday near the town of Puebla de Zaragoza southeast of Mexico City.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), underground shocks were registered at 18:14 GMT. The epicenter was located 49 kilometers (some 30.5 miles) south-west of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza at a depth of 60 kilometers.

The powerful quake has triggered fires and caused buildings to collapse.