22 children found dead after massive Mexico earthquake causes school to collapse

2017-09-20 | www.trend.az

A total of 22 children and two adults have died in the collapse of the school in Mexico City due to the massive earthquake, which hit the country earlier, local media reported Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, the reports indicated that nine people died in the collapse, including eight children.

”As a result of the collapse of Colegio Rebsamen, 22 children and two adults have died,” the Noticieros Televisa broadcaster reported.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Tuesday near the town of Puebla de Zaragoza southeast of Mexico City.