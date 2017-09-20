Foreign investing at Tehran Stock Exchange increases

2017-09-20 09:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The value of the assets of foreign investors at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has increased by 28 percent.

This is while the number of trades carried out by foreign investors at the equity market has witnessed an increase of 20 percent over the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 20).

According to the TSE website, foreign entities in this period accounted for 91 percent of trades carried out by foreign investors.

In the meantime, the volume of transactions by foreigners has surged by 67 percent.

The report however did not provide the accurate value of the trades by foreigners in the mentioned period.

There are about 905 TSE listed foreign shareholders in the country out of which 228 codes belong to entities and 677 codes go to natural persons.