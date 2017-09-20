Uzbekistan wants UN Security Council to expand

On September 19, 2017 the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the general debate of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Head of our state has informed the international community in detail about the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan. “Carefully preserving the wisdom of past generations, we consciously taking on the resolute reforms and are committed to shaping the new image of the country”, – the President of Uzbekistan has declared from the UN high rostrum, uza.uz reported.

According Mirziyoyev, the goal of deep reforms implemented in all spheres is «to build a democratic state and just society, wh ere the priority is implementation of a simple and clear principle – «The human interests come first».

In his address Shavkat Mirziyoyev has accentuated on the course of implementation of the Strategy of development of Uzbekistan on five priority areas. “While developing it, as if we have looked at ourselves from outside, so as not only to objectively assess our potential and opportunities, but also pay a close attention to our failures and mistakes”, – he stated.

Dwelling on the essence and content of the Year of Dialogue with People and Human Interests, the president has underscored its objective is to strengthen the mechanisms that make the people’s power in the country not nominal, but real. “We are deeply convinced: it is not the people who must serve the government bodies, but rather the government bodies that must serve the people”, – Shavkat Mirziyoyev has noted.

The agenda for this current session of the General Assembly includes such an outstanding issue as UN reform. Noting the importance of the United Nations in world affairs, the president of Uzbekistan stated that this universal organization must continue to play a central role in international relations. “Uzbekistan stands for its gradual reform” – the head of the state said. In his opinion, in accordance with the realities of the modern world, the Security Council needs to be expanded. Besides, the president has expressed a firm support to the steps taken by the new leadership of the United Nations to improve the system of its management.

Describing the core directions of Uzbekistan’s modern foreign policy, Shavkat Mirziyoyev has confirmed that the region of Central Asia is a main priority and named it to be “a conscious choice”. “A peaceful and economically prosperous Central Asia is our most important goal and key task”, – the president has stated. He has once again spoken of his readiness to reasonable compromises with the countries of Central Asia on all issues without exception.

Assessing the dynamics of latest developments in Central Asia, the president has stated that “the level of political confidence” had significantly increased among countries of the region. “In a short period of time absolutely new political atmosphere was created in the region”, – Shavkat Mirziyoyev has underscored.