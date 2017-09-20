Cruise port to be built in Turkey

2017-09-20 10:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A tender for construction of a cruise port will be announced in the Turkish province of Antalya, the province’s municipality said in a message Sept. 18.

The project has been fully approved by the Turkish province’s municipality, according to the message.

The message said that the cruise port will be built in the sea, and will be connected with the shore via a special road.

"Four cruise vessels will be able to simultaneously moor at the new port," the message said. "The project is aimed at the development of the Turkish tourism sector."

The period of holding the tender is not reported.

Earlier, a source in the country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend that more seaports will be built in Turkey as part of the government plan titled "2023 Vision".

"Currently, Turkish ports can handle up to 15,000 yachts. It is expected that by 2023, after modernization of these ports, they will be able to receive around 50,000 yachts," the source noted.

Under the government plan, 210 fishing ports in Turkey will be upgraded to handle yachts.

Eleven ports, designed for organizing cruises, will also be built in Turkey by 2023, according to the source.

Turkey plans to reconstruct a number of important ports in the coastal provinces to develop marine tourism.

Certain ports in the Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir cities will be reconstructed in the first place.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu