Gas volume in Azerbaijan’s underground storages revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has injected 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas into the country’s underground gas storage facilities since the beginning of the gas pumping season until Sept. 1, 2017, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in an article published Sept. 20 in the newspaper “Azerbaijan.”

There are two underground gas storage facilities – Kalmaz and Garadagh – in Azerbaijan.

The article said that currently, the active gas volume in Azerbaijan’s underground gas storage facilities amounts to 2.2 billion cubic meters.

Capacity of Azerbaijan’s underground gas storage facilities allows to store more than 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

