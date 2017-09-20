Uzbekistan plans to reconsider excise tax, duties on imported goods

The new rates of customs duties and excise tax on excisable goods imported into Uzbekistan are planned to be set in the country from October 1, 2017.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s draft resolution "On measures to further regulate Uzbekistan's foreign economic activity" has been published for discussion at the country’s single portal of interactive public services.

The document is aimed at creating favorable conditions for domestic producers to import the necessary equipment and its components, raw materials, stimulating the production of high-quality finished products, which is competitive in the domestic and foreign markets, and meeting the consumer demand.

According to the document, new rates of customs duties will be set for 97 product groups and excise tax – for more than 34 product groups.