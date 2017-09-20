Jankauskas: EU delegation due in Baku to mull ties in security, defence policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



A delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union will visit Baku on Oct. 3, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters Sept. 20.

The delegation of over 30 people will include ambassadors from 28 EU member states, he added.



They will especially focus on relations between the EU and Azerbaijan in security, policy, and defence policy spheres, said Jankauskas.



Currently, the visit’s program is being worked out, he noted.