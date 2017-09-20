SOCAR: TANAP section to Turkey’s Eskisehir to be ready by mid-2018 (UPDATE)

2017-09-20 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed by 82 percent, Rovnag Abdullayev, president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

He made the remarks Sept. 20 in Baku at an event dedicated to the Oilmen Day.

He said the TANAP section to Turkey’s Eskisehir will be ready by mid-2018.

Abdullayev also said the work to expand the South Caucasus Pipeline has been completed by over 90 percent.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $8.5 billion.