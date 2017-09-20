Tashkent to host ‘Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-2017’ business forum

2017-09-20 15:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

"Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-2017" business forum and exhibition will be held in Tashkent October 5-6, said a message posted on the website of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the message, the events will be held within Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s state visit.

The forum organizers expect a lot of visitors from Tashkent and nearby regions of Uzbekistan to attend the forum.

The forum and exhibition will be also held to strengthen a friendly dialogue between the countries.

The forum participants will have the opportunity to establish contacts, showcase their products or services, find partners and get full information about the market.

The exhibition will cover tourism, agriculture, IT, mining and other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum was held in Bishkek on September 5 within Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During this forum, President Mirziyoyev invited his Kyrgyz counterpart to visit Uzbekistan.