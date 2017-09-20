Iran prevents human trafficking attempt on border with Turkey

2017-09-20 15:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration said Sept. 20 that it had revealed and neutralized another human trafficking attempt at its Bazargan checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a consignment in a foreign truck carrying raisins, discovered people, who were hidden inside the consignment, the Customs Administration said.

The consignment was going to be delivered to Turkey.

This is the fifth case since March 2017 that Iran's customs officers reveal human trafficking in consignments.

A part of activities of Iran's Customs Administration concern the fight against human trafficking upon a recommendation of the World Customs Organization.

For a number of neighboring countries, Iran is a transit route to Europe.

Iranian Customs officers uncovered 480 human trafficking cases in last fiscal year(ended March 20, 2017), of them 50 cases discovered at Bazargan checkpoint.