EU closely following Karabakh conflict developments

2017-09-20 15:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) is closely following developments over the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kestutis Jankauskas, newly appointed head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Sept. 20.

Jankauskas said that he understands very well how important this topic is.

He added that he will use his experience of working in the field of security policy and conflicts.

The EU doesn’t directly address this issue, but very closely follows what is happening both locally and at international venues, he noted.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed both within the framework of the new Strategic Partnership Agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan and during the preparation of the Eastern Partnership Summit, he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.