Launch date of stock exchange in Kazakhstan announced

2017-09-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Head of the Astana International Finance Center Kairat Kelimbetov has announced the launch date of a stock exchange in Kazakhstan, Kazinform news agency reports.

“We will officially hold the first test of the exchange in early December, before Dec. 10. Accordingly, it will be fully tested and ready for operation within the privatization program. Air Astana and Kazatomprom are aware of the fact that the privatization will be on the Astana International Finance Center platform, and their Samruk-Kazyna JSC also knows this. We work very closely,” Kelimbetov told reporters at a press conference in the Kazakh government.

He added that the finance center is working jointly with the Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC in attracting investors for privatization.

“There are various questions both about dual listing and other listings – this is being discussed,” Kelimbetov said.

“As for the [exchange] registration, indeed, we planned to begin registration in July-August,” he added.