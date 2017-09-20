Azerbaijan’s defense minister attends opening of new military unit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Defense Ministry’s leadership attended the opening of a new military unit in the frontline zone.

After viewing the new headquarters, soldier barracks, training complexes, a parade ground, a medical center, a sports area, as well as other service and administrative facilities, the Defense Ministry’s leadership gave appropriate instructions.

The Defense Ministry said work continues to enhance combat readiness and improve the social and living conditions of the military personnel of Armed Forces in line with an order of Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.