Iranian newspapers discuss Trump’s rhetoric against Iran

2017-09-20 15:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Most of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday covered the recent anti-Iran remarks by US President Donald Trump during his debut speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Sep. 19.

Today’s editorials mostly express hope that President Hassan Rouhani would issue a proper response to the American leader’s comments during his address to the UNGA.

“The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy,” Trump told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. “It [Iranian government] has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos.”

Iran’s victory

Sadegh Zibakalam, a renowned political analyst and professor at Tehran University, through an editorial published in pro-reform Shargh daily, suggested that Trump’s remarks could be interpreted as Iran’s victory.

He believes that the presidents of those countries who knew they would come across with the US president’s harsh remarks refused to attend the assembly but Iranian president who recently secured 24 million votes preferred to join the UNGA, though he was aware of Trump’s tone of speech.

Zibakalam concluded that Rouhani’s decision proved that Iran strictly adopts its policies.

World Police

The economic newspaper Jahan-e Sanat described Trump’s comments as “fierce” adding his recent remarks were similar to what he told Americans during his electoral campaign. The editorial added that the American leader once again attempted to play the role of the world police during his address to the UNGA.

Although Trump said that he does not seek to impose the American way of life on anyone, he harshly criticized Venezuela and Cuba for refusing to act on his advice, the article added.

Accusing the US president of carrying out character assassinations of American journalists, the editorial said that Trump is now playing the role of a defender of the freedom of speech and an exporter of peace and security.

The editorial mocked the US president and questioned whether Trump is seeking to bring peace to the world through exporting weapons and the expansion of militarism.

EU-US gap

Meanwhile, the official Iran newspaper suggests that Trump is attempting to unite the world against Iran in a situation that the gap between the US and EU is widening. Iran daily adds that the gap has caused the EU to ink several huge economic deals with China and this has made the American leader worried.

Trump has failed to gain the EU support against Iran. However, he is still increasing his angry tone against the nuclear deal in order to gain some privileges, the article added.

“That deal is embarrassment to the US and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me,” Trump told the UNGA.

Misleading public opinion

Pro-conservative Javan newspaper believes that President Trump is making efforts to mislead the public opinion through accusing Iran of destabilizing the region. The article further accused the US of fanning the flames of war in the west of Asia and destabilizing the region.

The Javan newspaper which is known for its anti-Rouhani rhetoric, claims that the US is planning to confront Iran’s increasing role in the region.

Pro-conservative Sobh-e no daily said that Trump’s words proved that the US is unreliable. The editorial touched upon Iran’s role in fight against terrorism and said the US president instead of condemning extremist and terrorist groups such as ISIS, accuses Iran of supporting terrorism.

Nuclear deal: brakes on Iran’s increasing role in region

Pro-conservative, anti-Rouhani Keyhan newspaper translated and republished a recent editorial by Economist. Keyhan interpreted the western article as a sign to prove that the nuclear deal has worked against Iran’s national interests.

“If Trump scraps the deal, in fact he has helped Iran take its foot off a hard brake,” Keyhan article suggested.