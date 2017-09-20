Representatives of religious confessions from Azerbaijan to visit Brussels

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:



Next week will be the first time the Delegation of the EU in Baku is organizing a visit to Brussels of representatives of seven religious confessions, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters Sept.20.



"The visit will last from September 25 to September 28", he said.



On the first day of the visit, discussions will be held in the European institutions and on the second day at NATO headquarters.



"This is important to have this dialogue, because Azerbaijan is a country which is well known for its tolerance, deep traditions," he said. "We believe that this visit will contribute to good understanding and future work."