Russia, Turkmenistan preparing meeting at highest level

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and deputy chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov spoke on the phone on Russia’s initiative, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of development of Russian-Turkmen relations and the course of preparation of bilateral meetings at the highest levels.

Russia holds a leading position in the ranking of Turkmenistan’s biggest foreign trade partners. In recent years, cooperation at the regional level has intensified, including with Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Sverdlovsk regions of Russia.

More than 190 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital are registered in the Turkmen market, and they execute more than 240 investment projects.