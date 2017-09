Azerbaijan eyes to get deep gas from its biggest block in 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

First deep gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields is planned to be received in 2019, an official with Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR told reporters in Baku.

Two wells will be drilled at the first stage of deep gas production development on the ACG block, the official said.

