Over 2/3 of pipe stringing complete in TAP’s Greek, Albanian sections

2017-09-20 16:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 2/3 of pipe stringing completed in the Greek and Albanian sections of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, TAP AG consortium said on its Twitter page.

It accounts for 520km out of 765km of TAP’s section in those two countries.

Approximately 95 percent of the total 55,000 pipes to be used for the construction of TAP have already been received in Greece, Albania and Italy.

The last shipment of offshore line pipes has been offloaded in Brindisi, Italy, between 3 and 6 September 2017.

TAP’s contractors have cleared approximately 70 percent of the project route in Greece and Albania (539km out of 765km). Also, over 45 percent of welded steel pipes are already in the ground (backfilled).

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn