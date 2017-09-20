Armenian president admits in UN: There is no “people of Nagorno-Karabakh”

2017-09-20 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Never expect clear language or convincing arguments from a person who lacks education, quickness of wit, and honesty.

Addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York September 19, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan again jumbled up the contradictory facts and reasons for occupation of Azerbaijan’s lands, and finally called a spade a spade.

Following a pathetic story about the difficult life of the Armenian people, Sargsyan suddenly spoke about the inhabitants of the Armenia-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, calling them Armenians.

Hallelujah! Finally, the Armenian president admitted that there is no “people of Nagorno-Karabakh”, who, as he alleges, need self-determination, and for some reason within the territory of Azerbaijan.

Armenians have self-determined long time ago within the territory of Armenia.

The population of Nagorno-Karabakh region in fact consists of Azerbaijani and Armenian communities. During the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani community was expelled from its historical lands as a result of ethnic cleansing committed by Armenian military with the support of external forces.

Sargsyan was lying for 15 minutes from the highest rostrum of the UN, which in four resolutions urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It is cynicism, is not it?

However, Azerbaijan will have a final say and Baku will be able to adequately answer to arrogant Armenia. Let’s just wait …