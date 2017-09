Azerbaijan Fencing Federation elects new president

2017-09-20 17:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

An extraordinary reporting and election conference of the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation was held Sept. 20.

During the conference, Azerbaijani Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov was elected president of the Fencing Federation, the National Olympic Committee told Trend.

Jabbarov is also the president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation.