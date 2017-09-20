Ilham Aliyev at UN calls for sanctions on "corrupt, failed state" of Armenia

2017-09-20 17:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:



For more than 25 years, Armenia occupies 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions of the country, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, held in New York.



Ilham Aliyev noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient and historical part of Azerbaijan.

“As a result of Armenian aggression, almost 20 percent of internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan is under occupation. More than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons,” he said. “Armenia conducted the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions of our country.”



He then reminded about the Khojaly genocide, committed by Armenia.

“Armenia committed genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly. Khojaly genocide is already officially recognized by more than 10 countries. On February 26, 1992, Armenia committed a war crime, killing 613 peaceful residents of Khojaly, among them 106 women and 63 children,” he said.



Ilham Aliyev noted that one of those war criminals who committed that terrible crime against humanity is the current Armenian president. He reminded that leading international organizations adopted resolutions demanding withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territories of Azerbaijan.

“In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions, demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. Other organizations, such as Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Alignment Movement, the OSCE, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament adopted similar decisions and resolutions. Armenia doesn't implement them,” he said.

Ilham Aliyev went on to say that Armenia for 24 years has been ignoring the UN Security Council resolutions, and unfortunately it is not punished for that.

The president went on to add that in some cases the UN Security Council resolutions are implemented within days.

“In our case, it is 24 years that the resolutions are not implemented. This is a double standard approach, and it is unacceptable,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“International sanctions must be imposed on Armenia. One of the important reforms of the UN must be the creation of mechanism of implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council. Armenia does everything to keep the status-quo unchanged, block substantive negotiations. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – France, Russia, the US – on several occasions stated that the status-quo is unacceptable,” he said.

“The question is – how can this corrupt, failed state, ruled by a despotic, medieval regime afford to violate the international law for so many years, and ignore the resolutions of the UN Security Council and statements of the leading countries of the world? And the answer is – double standards,” he said.

Ilham Aliyev went on to add that there is no international pressure on the aggressor, no international sanctions imposed on Armenian dictatorship.

“This policy must be stopped. Such a policy towards the aggressor is not only a demonstration of injustice, it also creates the illusion that the Armenian dictatorship can continue its policy of terror,” he said.

The president went on to remind about the April 2016 attack of Armenia on Azerbaijan.

“Last April, Armenia committed another war crime on the line of contact - attacking our citizen villages. As a result of this attack, six Azerbaijani civilians were killed, among them one child and 26 civilians were wounded. Hundreds of our houses were destroyed,” he said.

The president went on to say that Azerbaijan had to defend its citizens.

“As a result of successful counter attack, Azerbaijan liberated some territories in the three occupied regions of Agdere, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and installed its national flag on the liberated territories,” said the president.

“Armenian leadership should not forget this lesson. Otherwise, the result of next Armenian provocation will be more painful for them,” he warned.

President Ilham Aliyev said that losing on the battlefield, Armenia uses its mean policy of attacking Azerbaijani cities and villages.

“On July 4, 2017, a targeted attack on Alkhanli village in Fuzuli district by Armenia with 82 and 120 millimeter mortars, and grenade launchers, killed two civilians, two-year old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother,” he said.

“On August 7, 2017, a 13-year old boy in Tovuz region, bordering with Armenia, was wounded by Armenian soldiers,” noted the president.

International community must stop Armenia fascism and terror, he said.

Story still developing