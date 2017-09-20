Trump deserves tough response from Tehran, expert believes

Tehran, Iran, September 20

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

US President Donald Trump deserves a tough response from Tehran for his anti-Iran statements addressing the United Nations General Assembly, a political activist believes.

“In his address to the UN, President Hassan Rouhani should answer Trump’s crazed statements with sound and logical answers,” Kamaleddin Sajadi, spokesman of the Front of Followers of the Line of Imam and Leadership told Trend September 20.

“Such statements are indicative of the fact that the US do not want Iran to be progressive. The US is aware of Iran’s soft and hardware achievements. It is doing whatever it can to threaten and limit the Islamic Republic,” Sajadi stressed.

Pointing out that there exists stark contrast between Trump’s statements and those of his predecessor Barack Obama, Sajadi noted, “However, these are only what appears on the surface. Obama acted hypocritically, talked softly but followed the same acts as Trump pursues now.”

“Trump’s outright and unequivocal statements, however, have the merit of leaving no place for misinterpretation. He lays everything out.”

In a thunderous speech, 42 minutes long according to the official transcript, Trump took aim at Iran’s nuclear program and regional influence.

Trump called the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor an embarrassment and hinted that he may not re-certify the agreement when it comes up for a mid-October deadline.

“We cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program,” he exclaimed. He also accused Iran of “masking a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a withering response: “Trump’s ignorant hate speech belongs in medieval times - not the 21st Century UN - unworthy of a reply. Fake empathy for Iranians fools no one.”