Rouhani: Iran chooses moderation

2017-09-20 19:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Farhad Daneshvar, Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that moderation is the inclination as well as the chosen path of the great Iranian people.

“Four months ago, over 41 million people - constituting 73 percent of Iran’s total eligible voters - came to the polls in the country’s 12th presidential election and once again expressed confidence in my platform, which calls for moderation and respect for human rights and prosperity and economic revitalization at home, and constructive engagement around the world."

"Their vote manifested the maturity of the electorate in a society that has experienced free and democratic governance for only four decades. This was not merely a vote for a president, but a huge political investment by our population; a resilient people who truly constitute our most reliable asset.”

“In its first term, while pursuing nuclear negotiations internationally, my government focused at home on the deliberation and articulation of citizens’ rights leading to the promulgation of “The Charter of Citizens’ Rights” and its issuance for implementation. Adoption of this Charter conformed to the demands of a people who rose against dictatorial regimes, aspiring to restore their rights and human dignity 111 years ago in the Constitutional Revolution, and again in the Islamic Revolution 39 years ago.”

“I declared before this August global assembly that moderation is the inclination as well as the chosen path of the great Iranian people. Moderation seeks neither isolation nor hegemony. It implies neither indifference, nor intransigence. The path of moderation is the path of peace; but a just and inclusive peace: not peace for one nation, and war and turmoil for others.”