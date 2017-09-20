Baku investigates US congresspeople’s visit to occupied Azerbaijani lands

2017-09-20 19:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard, presenting themselves as US congresspeople, have been financed by the Armenian lobby and Armenia for many years, and they entirely depend on the Armenian lobby, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev has told Trend.

Their illegal visit to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia is now under investigation, he said, adding appropriate measures will be taken upon its completion.

Armenian media outlets earlier reported that Members of the US House of Representatives Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard are on a visit to the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.