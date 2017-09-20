Azerbaijani defense minister checks readiness of military formations' resources

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has checked the level of readiness of the mobilization resources of formations and units intended for rapid deployment and use during combat operations, the Defense Ministry told Trend Sept. 20.

Hasanov heard reports of commanders of various levels on the complement, combat coordination, staff structure and combat capabilities of troops participating in large-scale exercises.

Depots of military units temporarily storing military equipment and weapons, guns, reserve ammunition, as well as other material and technical means were inspected.

The minister checked the combat readiness of reserve military equipment, familiarized himself with the activities of points for the reception and complement of equipment, as well as reserve military personnel, heard reports of military officials of varying ranks and gave instructions.

The defense minister highly appreciated the personnel’s level of readiness and organization, the technical condition of the stored military equipment, arms and ammunition.