Ilham Aliyev, his spouse attend opening of 72nd Session of UN General Assembly

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly today opened in New York.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.