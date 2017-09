Baku to host 2019 UEFA Europa League final

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The Olympic Stadium in Baku has been selected to host the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.

To be held on 29 May 2019, the final will be the first such decider played in the Azerbaijani capital. The stadium was built for the 2015 European Games and has previously been chosen to stage three group games and a quarter-final at UEFA EURO 2020.

The decision was taken during Wednesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.