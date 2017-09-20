Baku calls for sanctions against Armenia from rostrum of UN General Assembly

2017-09-20 20:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, addressing the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly held in New York, called on the world to introduce a mechanism of sanctions against Armenia for non-implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Having reminded the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s history and Armenia’s bloody actions against Azerbaijani civilian population, President Ilham Aliyev called for what all world powers constantly call for – the actual implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions. The fact is that for many years, Armenia has been simply ignoring four UN Security Council resolutions, which call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Yerevan, feeling absolute impunity from all world institutions for the crimes that it has committed for more than 20 years straight, just ignores all the calls to abide by international law, having the audacity to justify itself on all world platforms for aggression against Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev noted the necessity to develop such mechanisms, which would serve as a real tool for the implementation of UN resolutions. Indeed, the reform of the UN should be primarily focused on ensuring that the organization's credibility is not undermined and its decisions and resolutions do not remain just appeals on paper, but serve as an immediate call to action

According to Baku, one of such tools should be introduction of sanctions against a country that refuses to implement resolutions.

The fact that world institutions and world powers, undoubtedly having the necessary means to restrain the aggressor, simply close their eyes on Yerevan’s ignoring all appeals of the UN, is the undisputed connivance for Yerevan, which continues to do what it wants without paying attention to international law. The paradox lies in the fact that the whole world knows that Armenia violates international law, human rights and rules of morality.

Moreover, in other similar situations, when the main political opponent of a particular power violates international law, sanctions are introduced the next day after the breach of resolutions. Such selectivity certainly unties Armenia – the aggressor country’s hands and serves as the main excuse for avoiding substantive negotiations.

How many years must pass before a crime is finally followed by punishment? Apparently, an unlimited number, as this year Armenia celebrated 25 years of the unpunished occupation of the Azerbaijani lands.

Alas, the international community happened to be weak-willed in the case of Armenia’s arbitrariness, and if mechanisms forcing Yerevan to implement the UN resolutions are not introduced in the near future, no world power will be able to achieve a just solution to the protracted crime of Armenia against Azerbaijan.