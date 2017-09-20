Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays important role on global energy market

2017-09-20 21:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan plays an important role on the global energy market, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, held in New York.

“Being a reliable supplier of oil and gas to international markets, Azerbaijan is providing energy security to many countries of the world. Today, Azerbaijan together with its international partners, is very close to the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project. This project of $40 billion worth of investment, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world,” he said.

The president further said that another important priority is transportation.

“Situated between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is wisely using its geographical location to become one of the leading transportation hubs in Eurasia. Relatively recently, Azerbaijan built six international airports, 11,000 kilometers of modern highways and roads,” he said.

“Azerbaijan has the biggest trade fleet in the Caspian sea, with 270 vessels. Modern shipbuilding yard of Azerbaijan is capable to build all types and sizes of ships,” he said.

President Aliyev also said Azerbaijan is modernizing its railroad infrastructure.

“Absolute majority of our territory is covered by railroads. Next year we will inaugurate the international trade sea port which will be the biggest in the Caspian region,” he said.

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is largely investing in East-West and North-South transport corridors.

“Both routes crossing our country will be the shortest routes from East to West and from North to South,” he said.

In conclusion, President Ilham Aliyev noted that last year Azerbaijan celebrated 25th anniversary of restoration of the country’s independence.

“Successful development of Azerbaijan once again shows that only when you are free and independent, when the destiny of a country is in the hands of its people, you can achieve success. The biggest happiness of the people of Azerbaijan is that we live in an independent country, which conducts independent policy. Policy, which is based on national interests of its people,” he said.