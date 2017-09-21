Merkel criticizes Trump's threats to North Korea voiced at UN General Assembly

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that she was against the threats "to destroy" North Korea voiced by US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Sputnik reported.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the United States or its allies.

"I am against threats of this kind. And speaking for myself and the government I must say that we consider any type of military solution for absolutely inappropriate and we are counting on diplomatic efforts," Merkel said, adding that she had voiced Berlin's position regarding Pyongyang to Trump before his UN speech.

The German leader added that sanctions would be the most effective way to respond to the North Korean military activities.

"Even if this conflict is far away from Germany, it is one that also affects us. That is why I am prepared, as is the foreign minister, to assume responsibility here," Merkel added.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions with the most recent nuclear test conducted on September 3.