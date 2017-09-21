UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reform

The UN Security Council passed on Wednesday a resolution urging higher efficiency of peacekeeping operations, including through a more thorough planning. The document was backed by all 15 countries, TASS reported.

The seven-page document points to a need for a more thorough planning of peacekeeping missions, strengthening of their potentials as well as better training for their personnel. With that in view, the UN Security Council welcomed plans of Secretary General Antonio Guterres to prepare a plan for reforming the UN peacekeeping activity.

The resolution was passed at a session on UN’s peacekeeping reform, in which the heads of state and foreign ministers from more than 30 countries take part.