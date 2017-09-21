Mexico earthquake death toll tops 230

At least 230 people died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday, TASS reported.

This is according to a message the national coordinator of the country’s civil defense forces Louis Felipe Puente posted on his Twitter page.

"The death toll in Mexico increased to 100. The total number of [victims is] 230 people," he wrote.

Earlier, 225 people were reported dead.

According to the country’s national seismological service, the quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital, at the depth of 57 km.

After the earthquake, more than 10 aftershocks were registered.