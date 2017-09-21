Kazakhstan increases export of industrial products

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

During the recent party hearings on the implementation of the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development, the Investment and Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek summarized the activities of the State program of industrial-innovative development.

“To date, Kazakhstan not only provides the country with domestic products, but also enters foreign markets. The volume of exports of manufacturing products in January-June this year amounted to $7.5 billion, with an increase of 28% compared to the same period last year,” said Kasymbek, according to the Ministry’s message.

He added that currently, Kazakhstan's manufacturing products are exported to 110 countries, adding that new markets were opened for several items.

For the first time, Lada Niva cars were exported to China and the UAE - 672 units within 6 months. JAC cars were exported to Tajikistan - 76 units for 6 months. Agricultural machinery - header, produced by DonMar, was also for the first time exported to Russia - 22 units in 2016, according to the Minister’s statement.

“The export of the processed goods is increasing over the 7 years of the State program implementation,” Kasymbek added.

Production and export of locomotives to Azerbaijan and Tajikistan - 40 locomotives for $ 90 million and export of steam boilers to Russia and Uzbekistan - $ 34.4 million were also mentioned during the hearings.