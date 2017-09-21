Iran to turn clocks backward one hour

Iran will officially move clocks backward by one hour at midnight on Thursday, September 21, to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST).

In 2007, Iran’s Parliament passed a bill mandating the official time to be changed twice a year.

According to the bill, the country’s official time will be changed once at the beginning of the Iranian calendar year (beginning March 21 or March 20 on leap years) and once at the start of the second half of the Iranian year.

DST is the convention of advancing clocks by one hour so that evenings include more hours of daylight.

Typically, clocks are adjusted forward one hour in late winter or early spring and are moved one hour back in fall.

Governments often promote DST as an energy conservation measure on the grounds that it helps substitute natural summer sunlight for electric lighting.