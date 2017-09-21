Baku Higher Oil School has highest number of Presidential scholars in first group of specialties

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became a record-holder for the number of students admitted to higher national educational institutions in 1st group of specialties and awarded with the Presidential scholarship. Upon a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, 102 students who showed high score in the entrance examinations in 2017/2018 academic year are granted with the presidential scholarship, and 24 of them are students admitted to BHOS.

Out of those 24 persons, seven students earned 700 points, thirteen earned 695 points, one student earned 691 points, and three students earned 690 points at the entrance exams. Twenty-one undergraduates will study Process Automation Engineering, two undergraduates will study Chemical Engineering, and one person is a Petroleum Engineering student. As of today, the total number of the Presidential scholars at the Baku Higher Oil School has exceeded 100 students.

