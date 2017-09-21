Logistics of the future: a forecast from AsstrA Associated Traffic AG

2017-09-21 11:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Most markets, whether domestic or global, are characterized by high competition. To stay ahead of business rivals, modern companies strive to make innovative decisions, find new ways to grow, and offer unique products and services.

AsstrA has been a reliable partner for its clients for 25 years and counting. Thanks to many years of experience, a Swiss approach to service, and a range of proprietary logistics and international business solutions, our company offers a solid platform for new product development, gaining a competitive edge, optimizing logistics expenses, and decreasing global business risks.

The Analytics Division at AsstrA Associated Traffic AG explores markets, new trends, innovative technologies, and decision methodologies. The company's analysts forecast that the use of big data and machine learning will increasingly meet the needs of a growing number of online shops.

Moving forward, AsstrA aims to use data-driven logistics to meet client needs faster and scale up business development in new markets. One of the greatest challenges posed by the increased volume of data is deciding how to use it improve client experience and the organization itself.

Drones and mobile applications that use data from navigation systems are new delivery technologies that push logistics service providers to make long-term strategic and operational changes.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) analytics are useful in many industries in addition to logistics. In the mobile age, end users often demand various services – not just logistics – from a range of providers who are all digitally connected to each other. Broad adaptation to consumer behavior will likely disrupt traditional logistics industry supply chains.

Closer relationships among service providers may also lower risks in the near future. For this reason alone, 3PL analytics presents a significant opportunity in the logistics industry. Manufactured goods will also be more personalized and require corresponding supply chain adjustments.

To provide better deliveries, ensure smoother cargo flows, and avoid loss of shipment values, logistics companies should incorporate new technologies into their business models. Effective operations lead to superior client experience – often a competitive advantage for flexible, tech-savvy, and client-focused companies aiming to capture market share.

Consumers increasingly demand personalized, valuable, precise, and safe logistics services that might include multimodal transportation and door-to-door delivery. It is widely thought that in the future, the logistics and manufacturing industries will grow closer, with logistics companies offering production services at distribution centers.

Andrei Ivanov-Kolakovski, EU Markets Director at AsstrA, suggests that staying ahead in modern logistics requires clear vision and a willingness to adapt: “To win client loyalty, look farther than your competitors and understand the market better. Disruption is already happening. Consider how last-mile deliveries from Amazon, UPS and FedEX look today. Or personal transport services like Uber and Lyft. The trucks, ships and planes used in B2B logistics will be next.”

