UK company to open purpose built facility within Shah Deniz 2 soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The new purpose-built facility within the second stage of development of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field is expected to be commissioned by UK EXPRO international oilfield service company during the month of October, the company's manager for Azerbaijan Andy Sadler told Trend.

He noted that the construction of the new purpose-built facility is now in the final stages.

"We are expecting the work to be completed by the end of October and we will be looking to relocate from our existing facility to the new facility during the month of November," he said. "The new facility has been constructed to enable EXPRO to deliver our products and services to clients operating within the Caspian region."

Sadler pointed out that the new facility will be capable of handling all of EXPRO’s current contractual commitments as well as future work scopes.

EXPRO has had a presence in the Caspian region since 2007, when it was awarded a contract to supply completion landing strings for Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields.

In 2014, EXPRO was awarded the contract to build landing strings for Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2.

As part of the Shah Deniz 2 project, gas production will increase from 9 to 25 billion cubic meters per year. The produced gas will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserve is estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

