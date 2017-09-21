Staff reshuffle in Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry

2017-09-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Several staff changes were made in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

Deputy director general of the legal department Javanshir Nuriyev has been appointed the acting director general of the internal security department..

Vugar Ismayilov, director general of the internal security department, left his post.

Moreover, deputy director general of the internal security department Nasimi Jafarov has been appointed deputy general director of the coordination department.