Kazakhstan, Japan complete the chairmanship of CTBT conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A Ministerial Conference on Article 14 of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was held in New York. The event was held within the framework of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly with the participation of more than 150 states.

Kazakhstan and Japan handed over a two-year co-chairmanship in this process to Belgium and Iraq, during the conference, according to the message of Kazakhstan’s MFA.

“Kazakhstan and Japan have worked consistently to promote the Treaty's entry into force for two years. In October 2015, in Astana for the first time in history of the CTBT, a joint document in support of the Treaty at the highest political level was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe,” stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, during the conference.

The Foreign Minister also drew attention to the importance of commissioning of the IAEA Bank's building in Ust-Kamenogorsk for peaceful use of atomic energy and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

K. Abdrakhmanov also highlighted the initiatives of Kazakh President N. Nazarbayev in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, which were announced during the opening ceremony of the BNUU building, as well as the results of the Jubilee conference of the Pugwash movement of scientists, held in Astana.

The CTBT was opened for signature in 1996. The treaty imposes ban on all types of nuclear weapons tests and remains an important tool in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.