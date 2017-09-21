Azerbaijani army holds live-fire exercises (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have held live-fire exercises as part of large-scale drills held in line with a plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense said Sept. 21.

Artillery, air defense assets, aviation as well as other formations fulfilled combat training tasks using new weaponry and military equipment.

Live firing was carried out in various firing ranges and training areas using modern equipment.