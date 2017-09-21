Iranian supreme leader lashes out at US president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described the recent remakes by US President Donald Trump during his debut speech at the UN General Assembly as “sheer lie”.

Speaking at a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran, he said that Trump’s remarks did not demonstrate the power of the US president.

These remarks proved how angry he was, the official new website of the leader reported.

Speaking about the shortcomings of the 2015 nuclear deal, he said the negotiators had to remain vigilant during the talks in order to rule out the problems that the country is facing nowadays.

He further added that Iran is ready to cooperate with the world and the Islamic Republic meets the requirements for cooperation. However, he added that Iran should not rely on foreigners.

Donald Trump during his address to the UN on Tuesday accused Iran of exporting violence.

“The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy,” Trump told the UN General Assembly.

“It [Iranian government] has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos.”