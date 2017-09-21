World leaders from UN rostrum call for respect for territorial integrity of countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The modern world order is based on the principles of respect and preservation of the territorial integrity of countries.

Without respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of modern countries, the world will shatter into pieces. Today separatism is the main threat to stability throughout the world. Each region faces the threat of separatism and real examples of violations of the territorial integrity of countries.

This issue became one of the main topics discussed during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The world leaders from the UN rostrum repeatedly called for respect and protection of the territorial integrity of the organization’s member-states.

Addressing the above-mentioned session, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev drew the attention of the organization to the fact of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and its terrible consequences.

During the session, President Aliyev stressed that there is no international pressure on the aggressor, no international sanctions imposed on Armenian dictatorship.

“This policy must be stopped,” the president added. “Such a policy towards the aggressor is not only a demonstration of injustice, it also creates the illusion that the Armenian dictatorship can continue its policy of terror.”

In his turn, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis has also touched upon this topic at the session of the General Assembly.

President Vējonis stated that the territorial integrity of independent countries must be respected by everyone and called on the UN, together with regional players, to facilitate the settlement of protracted conflicts, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, the leaders of other countries also spoke about the need to respect the territorial integrity of countries.

In particular, US President Donald Trump called for rejecting the threats to the sovereignty of countries, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the highest rostrum of the UN called for contributing to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is an important message voiced by the world leaders, especially today, when the whole world is infected with a virus of separatism, which must not become a precedent.

The so-called referendum on independence, which the authorities of Spain’s Catalonia region intend to hold on October 1 and which is not recognized by the Spanish government, can cause constitutional crisis in Europe that can lead to unpredictable consequences.

Italy’s Veneto region, Belgium’s Flanders region, as well as Bavaria, Scotland can follow Catalonia’s example. The leaders of European countries, and, of course, the EU government in Brussels understand that.

Federica Mogherini, vice-president of the European Commission, presented the "EU Global Strategy" in 2016, the key element of which was the postulate on the territorial integrity of the EU countries.

According to the document, the key elements of European security are the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of countries, the inviolability of borders and the peaceful settlement of disputes (disagreements).

"These principles are applicable to all countries both inside and outside the EU," the document says.