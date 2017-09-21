“Armenian president disgraced himself at UN General Assembly session”

2017-09-21 15:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Speaking at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan showed the highest degree of impudence and shamelessness, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov said Sept. 21.

Hasanov, who also chairs the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, was addressing presentation of the book titled “Ilham Aliyev returned us to Jojug Marjanli” and the movie “The beginning of the Great return – Jojug Marjanli”.

Ali Hasanov noted that the Armenian president disgraced himself before the whole world by his speech.

“To occupy 20 percent of the territory of another country and even make claims? By this speech, Sargsyan simply brought hatred upon himself and disgraced himself in front of everyone," Hasanov said.

Hasanov noted that peoples of both Armenia and Azerbaijan are tired of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He further said that the Armenians should get rid of the Sargsyan regime.

“This regime will never agree to the settlement of the conflict, as it came to power, having shed blood of the Azerbaijani people and occupied Azerbaijani territories,” said the official.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.